    The Naga Group: Warburg & SMC Boost Price Targets After Earnings & Split

    Analysts see major upside for German fintech NAGA as fresh price targets, a reverse stock split and revised guidance reshape expectations for its global SuperApp platform.

    • The NAGA Group AG received updated price targets of up to EUR 11.30 from Warburg and SMC following earnings forecast revisions and a reverse stock split.
    • The analysts maintain a "Buy" rating with significant upside potential of approximately 257% based on the current share price of EUR 3.17.
    • The updates reflect a revised guidance and the company's new share structure after a 1-for-10 reverse stock split announced in December 2025.
    • The analysts highlight that low market volatility and reduced trading activity in the CFD business have influenced the new price targets.
    • Despite short-term challenges, they see a solid foundation for growth from 2026 onward, driven by user base expansion, marketing, and platform development.
    • NAGA is a German fintech offering a SuperApp that combines social trading, investing, crypto, and neo banking, operating in over 100 countries.

    The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 2,8850EUR and was down -7,09 % compared with the previous day.


    The Naga Group

    -11,16 %
    -13,29 %
    ISIN:DE000A41YCM0WKN:A41YCM





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
