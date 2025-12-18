The Naga Group: Warburg & SMC Boost Price Targets After Earnings & Split

The NAGA Group AG received updated price targets of up to EUR 11.30 from Warburg and SMC following earnings forecast revisions and a reverse stock split.

The analysts maintain a "Buy" rating with significant upside potential of approximately 257% based on the current share price of EUR 3.17.

The updates reflect a revised guidance and the company's new share structure after a 1-for-10 reverse stock split announced in December 2025.

The analysts highlight that low market volatility and reduced trading activity in the CFD business have influenced the new price targets.

Despite short-term challenges, they see a solid foundation for growth from 2026 onward, driven by user base expansion, marketing, and platform development.

NAGA is a German fintech offering a SuperApp that combines social trading, investing, crypto, and neo banking, operating in over 100 countries.

