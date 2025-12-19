Hornbach Boosts Sales & Market Share in 9M 2025/26; Q3 EBIT Slightly Down

HORNBACH's group net sales increased by 3.8% to EUR 5,138 million in the first nine months of 2025/26, with Q3 sales growing by 2.2%

The HORNBACH Baumarkt subgroup achieved a 4.0% sales growth in 9M 2025/26, expanding its market share across Europe, with online sales rising by 8.1% to EUR 625.2 million

Despite sales growth, adjusted EBIT for the group remained stable at EUR 299.5 million in 9M 2025/26, but Q3 EBIT declined by EUR 7.3 million to EUR 27.3 million due to higher costs

The company opened four new stores in 2025/26 and plans further expansion into Serbia and Germany, investing EUR 166.8 million in capital expenditure, a 55.6% increase from the previous year

Market share increased in key European countries, with Germany reaching 15.7%, Austria 17.6%, Czechia 38.8%, the Netherlands 29.1%, and Switzerland 15.1%

The company maintains its full-year guidance, expecting sales to be at or slightly above the previous year's EUR 6.2 billion and adjusted EBIT to remain at the level of EUR 269.5 million

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at HORNBACH Holding is on 19.12.2025.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.717,69PKT (+0,59 %).





