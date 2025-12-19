    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDeutsche Konsum REIT-AG AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Unveils 2024/2025 Full Year Results

    Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG faces a challenging year marked by falling rental income, a sharp FFO decline, heavy losses, and a far-reaching restructuring program.

    Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Unveils 2024/2025 Full Year Results
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG reported a rental income decrease to EUR 70.0 million for the financial year 2024/2025, down from EUR 77.4 million due to planned asset disposals.
    • Funds from Operations (FFO) fell to EUR 12.3 million, significantly lower than the previous year's EUR 28 million, primarily due to reduced rental income and increased financing costs.
    • The company experienced a net loss of EUR -51.0 million, influenced by one-off restructuring expenses and a revaluation of the property portfolio.
    • A comprehensive restructuring and transformation process was initiated to enhance long-term competitiveness, including a recapitalization plan and asset sales worth around EUR 300 million.
    • Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG lost its REIT tax exemption as of October 1, 2025, due to falling below the required equity ratio for three consecutive years, and will operate under the new name "Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG."
    • The company aims to stabilize rental performance and continue with restructuring measures in the upcoming financial year 2025/2026, following the approval of a capital increase at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 19.12.2025.

    The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 1,8500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,8525EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,14 % since publication.


    Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

    +2,43 %
    +4,99 %
    +4,41 %
    -4,53 %
    -53,21 %
    -75,95 %
    -88,34 %
    -51,74 %
    ISIN:DE000A14KRD3WKN:A14KRD





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Unveils 2024/2025 Full Year Results Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG faces a challenging year marked by falling rental income, a sharp FFO decline, heavy losses, and a far-reaching restructuring program.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2025 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     