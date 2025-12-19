Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Unveils 2024/2025 Full Year Results

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG reported a rental income decrease to EUR 70.0 million for the financial year 2024/2025, down from EUR 77.4 million due to planned asset disposals.

Funds from Operations (FFO) fell to EUR 12.3 million, significantly lower than the previous year's EUR 28 million, primarily due to reduced rental income and increased financing costs.

The company experienced a net loss of EUR -51.0 million, influenced by one-off restructuring expenses and a revaluation of the property portfolio.

A comprehensive restructuring and transformation process was initiated to enhance long-term competitiveness, including a recapitalization plan and asset sales worth around EUR 300 million.

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG lost its REIT tax exemption as of October 1, 2025, due to falling below the required equity ratio for three consecutive years, and will operate under the new name "Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG."

The company aims to stabilize rental performance and continue with restructuring measures in the upcoming financial year 2025/2026, following the approval of a capital increase at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The next important date, Publication of Annual Financial Report, at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 19.12.2025.

The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 1,8500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,8525EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,14 % since publication.





