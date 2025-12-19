Almonty Industries, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co (H) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co (H)
|+13,41 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥈
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|+12,90 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Canopy Growth
|+9,60 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Fortescue Metals Group
|-2,92 %
|Stahl und Bergbau
|🟥
|Terns Pharmaceuticals
|-4,12 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Nike (B)
|-10,41 %
|Freizeit
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Canopy Growth
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Oracle
|Informationstechnologie
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|PUMA
|Freizeit
|Goldgroup Mining
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|124
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Silber
|89
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Rheinmetall
|46
|Maschinenbau
|Eutelsat Communications
|33
|Telekommunikation
|Bitcoin
|31
|-
|PayPal
|31
|Finanzdienstleistungen
Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co (H)
Wochenperformance: +19,43 %
Platz 1
Sunrise Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +8,36 %
Platz 2
Canopy Growth
Wochenperformance: +25,29 %
Platz 3
Fortescue Metals Group
Wochenperformance: -3,79 %
Platz 4
Terns Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -17,68 %
Platz 5
Nike (B)
Wochenperformance: -13,14 %
Platz 6
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -7,88 %
Platz 7
Canopy Growth
Wochenperformance: +25,29 %
Platz 8
Oracle
Wochenperformance: -3,82 %
Platz 9
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -30,59 %
Platz 10
PUMA
Wochenperformance: +7,91 %
Platz 11
Goldgroup Mining
Wochenperformance: +22,79 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +26,22 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +3,21 %
Platz 14
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -3,86 %
Platz 15
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: -18,16 %
Platz 16
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -6,22 %
Platz 17
PayPal
Wochenperformance: -3,34 %
Platz 18
