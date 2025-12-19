Nakiki SE Reports Preliminary Results for Short FY 2024

Nakiki SE published preliminary, unaudited financial statements for the short fiscal year 2024 (April 3 to December 31, 2024)

The year marked the first reporting period after the termination of insolvency proceedings of the predecessor company, with limited comparability of financial data

The company's focus was on stabilization and restructuring to maintain its listing and lay the foundation for a sustainable business model

Management emphasized that reorganization and financial statement preparations took more time than expected, but the company is now stable and ready to act

Nakiki aims to become Germany's first "pure" Bitcoin treasury company, holding long-term Bitcoin assets on its balance sheet

The company is based in Frankfurt, Germany, and is listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt and other German exchanges

The price of NAKIKI at the time of the news was 0,4645EUR and was up +2,09 % compared with the previous day.





