    Nakiki SE Reports Preliminary Results for Short FY 2024

    Nakiki SE closes a transformative short fiscal year 2024, emerging from insolvency, reshaping its strategy, and positioning itself as Germany’s first pure Bitcoin treasury firm.

    • Nakiki SE published preliminary, unaudited financial statements for the short fiscal year 2024 (April 3 to December 31, 2024)
    • The year marked the first reporting period after the termination of insolvency proceedings of the predecessor company, with limited comparability of financial data
    • The company's focus was on stabilization and restructuring to maintain its listing and lay the foundation for a sustainable business model
    • Management emphasized that reorganization and financial statement preparations took more time than expected, but the company is now stable and ready to act
    • Nakiki aims to become Germany's first "pure" Bitcoin treasury company, holding long-term Bitcoin assets on its balance sheet
    • The company is based in Frankfurt, Germany, and is listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt and other German exchanges

    The price of NAKIKI at the time of the news was 0,4645EUR and was up +2,09 % compared with the previous day.


