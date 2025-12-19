Nakiki SE Reports Preliminary Results for Short FY 2024
Nakiki SE closes a transformative short fiscal year 2024, emerging from insolvency, reshaping its strategy, and positioning itself as Germany’s first pure Bitcoin treasury firm.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Nakiki SE published preliminary, unaudited financial statements for the short fiscal year 2024 (April 3 to December 31, 2024)
- The year marked the first reporting period after the termination of insolvency proceedings of the predecessor company, with limited comparability of financial data
- The company's focus was on stabilization and restructuring to maintain its listing and lay the foundation for a sustainable business model
- Management emphasized that reorganization and financial statement preparations took more time than expected, but the company is now stable and ready to act
- Nakiki aims to become Germany's first "pure" Bitcoin treasury company, holding long-term Bitcoin assets on its balance sheet
- The company is based in Frankfurt, Germany, and is listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt and other German exchanges
The price of NAKIKI at the time of the news was 0,4645EUR and was up +2,09 % compared with the previous day.
-9,89 %
-31,67 %
-26,79 %
-41,43 %
-24,77 %
+156,25 %
-47,90 %
-99,72 %
-99,85 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte