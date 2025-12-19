    StartseitevorwärtsIndizesvorwärtsDAX IndexvorwärtsNachrichten zu DAX

    Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 19.12.25

    Foto: Florian Wiegan - picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto

    In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 19.12.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
    Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist DAX Performance (+0,24 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von STOXX Europe Select Dividend 30 Price Index (EUR) (+0,53 %), Silber (+0,91 %), EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (+0,25 %), Dow Jones Industrial Average Excess Return (+0,06 %).

    Knockouts

    Basiswert WKN Typ Hebel Umsatz
    DAX Performance VK09NT Long 6,32 1,51 Mio.
    Silber PK350Y Long 4,55 368,10 Tsd.
    Silber NB4UGV Long 36,13 152,00 Tsd.
    Dow Jones Industrial Average Excess Return PK35HX Long 38,45 117,70 Tsd.
    DAX Performance PK35EK Long 22,05 105,00 Tsd.

    Optionsscheine

    Basiswert WKN Typ Omega Umsatz
    Nike Inc SY286G Long 3,39 35,89 Tsd.
    Meta Platforms SU78KT Long 6,77 29,46 Tsd.
    adidas AG SU716C Long 3,64 27,85 Tsd.
    ASML Holding NV SW9913 Long 6,52 24,16 Tsd.
    DAX Performance VH2PHQ Long 112,76 10,08 Tsd.

    Zertifikate

    Basiswert Art WKN Umsatz
    DAX Performance
    Classic
    		DJ765B 4,56 Mio.
    STOXX Europe Select Dividend 30 Price Index (EUR)
    Bonus Garantie
    		PU99AH 1,32 Mio.
    DAX Performance
    Classic
    		VH25WW 479,61 Tsd.
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Bonus Garantie
    		DB9VGR 123,50 Tsd.
    Leading Global Trends Portf.
    Classic
    		UBS1HM 65,83 Tsd.



    20 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
