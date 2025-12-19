Umsatzspitzenreiter
Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 19.12.25
Foto: Florian Wiegan - picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto
In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 19.12.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist DAX Performance (+0,24 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von STOXX Europe Select Dividend 30 Price Index (EUR) (+0,53 %), Silber (+0,91 %), EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (+0,25 %), Dow Jones Industrial Average Excess Return (+0,06 %).
Knockouts
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Hebel
|Umsatz
|DAX Performance
|VK09NT
|Long
|6,32
|1,51 Mio.
|Silber
|PK350Y
|Long
|4,55
|368,10 Tsd.
|Silber
|NB4UGV
|Long
|36,13
|152,00 Tsd.
|Dow Jones Industrial Average Excess Return
|PK35HX
|Long
|38,45
|117,70 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|PK35EK
|Long
|22,05
|105,00 Tsd.
Optionsscheine
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Omega
|Umsatz
|Nike Inc
|SY286G
|Long
|3,39
|35,89 Tsd.
|Meta Platforms
|SU78KT
|Long
|6,77
|29,46 Tsd.
|adidas AG
|SU716C
|Long
|3,64
|27,85 Tsd.
|ASML Holding NV
|SW9913
|Long
|6,52
|24,16 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|VH2PHQ
|Long
|112,76
|10,08 Tsd.
Zertifikate
|Basiswert
|Art
|WKN
|Umsatz
|DAX Performance
|
Classic
|DJ765B
|4,56 Mio.
|STOXX Europe Select Dividend 30 Price Index (EUR)
|
Bonus Garantie
|PU99AH
|1,32 Mio.
|DAX Performance
|
Classic
|VH25WW
|479,61 Tsd.
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Bonus Garantie
|DB9VGR
|123,50 Tsd.
|Leading Global Trends Portf.
|
Classic
|UBS1HM
|65,83 Tsd.
