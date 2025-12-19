elumeo SE Gains from Cost & Efficiency Program in Q4/2025
Elumeo SE enters 2025 in transition: cost cuts, AI-driven efficiency and strong Christmas sales are softening revenue declines and laying the groundwork for future growth.
Foto: monticellllo - stock.adobe.com
- Elumeo SE benefits from its cost and efficiency program in Q4/2025, with strong Christmas sales supporting recovery
- Gross profit is down 8% YoY in Q4/2025, better than the forecasted 14% decline for the full year; revenue is down 11%, also above expectations
- The #juwelo100 growth program aims to reach EUR 100 million sales by 2033, with AI-driven efficiency increasing revenue per employee by nearly 50% in 2025
- International broadcasting windows show growth, with a 12% increase in revenue to EUR 226,000 in Q4/2025, and a new TV format planned for 2026 to boost international sales
- The company continues to focus on higher-priced jewelry, with average revenue per piece rising 37% to EUR 101 in Q4/2025
- Forecasts for 2025 project a revenue decline of 10-15%, with adjusted EBITDA expected between EUR -0.5 million and EUR 0.1 million, reflecting ongoing restructuring efforts
The price of elumeo at the time of the news was 2,1400EUR and was down -0,47 % compared with the previous day.
1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,0800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,80 % since publication.
-3,70 %
+2,73 %
-2,59 %
-5,04 %
+9,71 %
-28,48 %
-53,69 %
-28,03 %
-92,57 %
