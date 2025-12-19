    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCantourage Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Cantourage Group
    Cantourage Group SE Projects 2025 EBITDA to Surpass Market Expectations

    Cantourage Group SE signals a stronger year ahead, with preliminary 2025 EBITDA already outpacing analyst expectations and pointing to a solid earnings beat.

    • Cantourage Group SE's preliminary EBITDA for January to November 2025 is approximately EUR 5.5 million.
    • Market expectations for the full 2025 EBITDA are EUR 4.8 million, based on analyst consensus.
    • The company expects its full-year EBITDA to range between EUR 5.5 million and EUR 6.5 million, surpassing market expectations.
    • Final and audited financial figures for 2025 will be published as part of the regular reporting schedule.
    • The information is based on unaudited preliminary figures and current projections.
    • The announcement was made on December 19, 2025, and is classified as inside information under EU regulations.

    The price of Cantourage Group at the time of the news was 3,3850EUR and was up +1,04 % compared with the previous day.
    10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,5400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,58 % since publication.


    Cantourage Group

    +4,18 %
    +14,01 %
    +17,06 %
    -1,69 %
    -33,33 %
    -79,07 %
    -77,19 %
    ISIN:DE000A3DSV01WKN:A3DSV0





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
