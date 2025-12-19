DAX, SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestao SGPS & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Florian Wiegan - picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestao SGPS
|+21,90 %
|Baugewerbe
|🥈
|Weebit Nano
|+19,82 %
|Halbleiter
|🥉
|Electro Optic Systems
|+17,20 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Cassava Sciences
|-19,95 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Lamb Weston Holdings
|-20,02 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🟥
|Altimmune
|-20,59 %
|Pharmaindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Oracle
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Micron Technology
|Halbleiter
|Atos
|Informationstechnologie
|Tilray Brands
|Pharmaindustrie
|The FUTR Corporation
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|277
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|133
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Silber
|80
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|74
|Pharmaindustrie
|Rheinmetall
|49
|Maschinenbau
|Bitcoin
|35
|-
SEMAPA - Sociedade de Investimento e Gestao SGPS
Wochenperformance: +19,34 %
Platz 1
Weebit Nano
Wochenperformance: +15,79 %
Platz 2
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: +58,71 %
Platz 3
Cassava Sciences
Wochenperformance: -21,01 %
Platz 4
Lamb Weston Holdings
Wochenperformance: +1,85 %
Platz 5
Altimmune
Wochenperformance: -6,67 %
Platz 6
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -7,88 %
Platz 7
Oracle
Wochenperformance: -3,82 %
Platz 8
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: -2,61 %
Platz 9
Atos
Wochenperformance: -3,38 %
Platz 10
Tilray Brands
Wochenperformance: +15,11 %
Platz 11
The FUTR Corporation
Wochenperformance: -16,67 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,00 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +26,22 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: +3,32 %
Platz 15
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +15,13 %
Platz 16
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -3,86 %
Platz 17
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -6,22 %
Platz 18
