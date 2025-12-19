The Platform Group Acquires Fashion Platform 43einhalb in Major Expansion
The Platform Group steps deeper into the sneaker scene, acquiring a majority stake in Fulda-based 43einhalb to boost its fashion and consumer goods footprint.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group acquires a majority stake in fashion platform 43einhalb, based in Fulda, Germany.
- 43einhalb is a B2C platform specializing in high-quality fashion and sneakers from brands like Nike, Adidas, and New Balance.
- The acquisition expands The Platform Group’s presence in the consumer goods segment, integrating 43einhalb into its existing fashion platforms.
- The deal was signed on December 19, 2025, with closing expected in January 2026; the purchase price was not disclosed.
- The Platform Group plans to leverage synergies in marketing, software, and platform development to grow 43einhalb’s sales profitably.
- The company confirms its forecast for 2025 and anticipates further acquisitions to expand its consumer goods segment and improve margins.
The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements (expected date), at The Platform Group is on 22.04.2026.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 5,4300EUR and was down -4,74 % compared with the previous
day.
-4,56 %
-3,74 %
-24,93 %
-42,36 %
-24,73 %
+38,05 %
-83,00 %
-82,45 %
