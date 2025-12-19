    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Platform Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Platform Group
    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    The Platform Group Acquires Fashion Platform 43einhalb in Major Expansion

    The Platform Group steps deeper into the sneaker scene, acquiring a majority stake in Fulda-based 43einhalb to boost its fashion and consumer goods footprint.

    The Platform Group Acquires Fashion Platform 43einhalb in Major Expansion
    Foto: Fashionette AG
    • The Platform Group acquires a majority stake in fashion platform 43einhalb, based in Fulda, Germany.
    • 43einhalb is a B2C platform specializing in high-quality fashion and sneakers from brands like Nike, Adidas, and New Balance.
    • The acquisition expands The Platform Group’s presence in the consumer goods segment, integrating 43einhalb into its existing fashion platforms.
    • The deal was signed on December 19, 2025, with closing expected in January 2026; the purchase price was not disclosed.
    • The Platform Group plans to leverage synergies in marketing, software, and platform development to grow 43einhalb’s sales profitably.
    • The company confirms its forecast for 2025 and anticipates further acquisitions to expand its consumer goods segment and improve margins.

    The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements (expected date), at The Platform Group is on 22.04.2026.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 5,4300EUR and was down -4,74 % compared with the previous day.


    The Platform Group

    -4,56 %
    -3,74 %
    -24,93 %
    -42,36 %
    -24,73 %
    +38,05 %
    -83,00 %
    -82,45 %
    ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    The Platform Group Acquires Fashion Platform 43einhalb in Major Expansion The Platform Group steps deeper into the sneaker scene, acquiring a majority stake in Fulda-based 43einhalb to boost its fashion and consumer goods footprint.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2025 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     