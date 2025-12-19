The Platform Group Acquires Fashion Platform 43einhalb in Major Expansion

The Platform Group acquires a majority stake in fashion platform 43einhalb, based in Fulda, Germany.

43einhalb is a B2C platform specializing in high-quality fashion and sneakers from brands like Nike, Adidas, and New Balance.

The acquisition expands The Platform Group’s presence in the consumer goods segment, integrating 43einhalb into its existing fashion platforms.

The deal was signed on December 19, 2025, with closing expected in January 2026; the purchase price was not disclosed.

The Platform Group plans to leverage synergies in marketing, software, and platform development to grow 43einhalb’s sales profitably.

The company confirms its forecast for 2025 and anticipates further acquisitions to expand its consumer goods segment and improve margins.

The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements (expected date), at The Platform Group is on 22.04.2026.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 5,4300EUR and was down -4,74 % compared with the previous day.





