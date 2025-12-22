Silber, Sierra Madre Gold and Silver & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
|+19,23 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DroneShield
|+10,93 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Hycroft Mining Holding (A)
|+7,80 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Denison Mines
|-3,67 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Prada
|-4,41 %
|Textilindustrie
|🟥
|Grammer
|-5,83 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Q-Gold Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Nurexone Biologic
|Biotechnologie
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|Pacific Century Regional Developments
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|Xiaomi
|Hardware
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|62
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Borussia Dortmund
|51
|Freizeit
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|19
|Pharmaindustrie
|Tesla
|16
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|14
|Rohstoffe
|BYD
|13
|Fahrzeugindustrie
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte