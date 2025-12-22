    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAd Pepper Media International AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Ad Pepper Media International
    Ad Pepper Media International Sells 60% of ad agents GmbH, Focuses on Webgains & Solute

    ad pepper media sharpens its strategic focus, divesting a majority stake in ad agents GmbH to free up capital and accelerate growth in its scalable, platform-driven businesses.

    Foto: MclittleStock - stock.adobe.com
    • ad pepper media International N.V. has sold a 60% stake in ad agents GmbH for approximately EUR 4.0 million.
    • The sale price reflects about 11.0 times the last twelve months (LTM) EBITDA from October 2024 to September 2025.
    • The deconsolidation of ad agents is scheduled for December 31, 2025, pending usual closing conditions and financing commitments.
    • This transaction aligns with ad pepper's strategic shift towards platform-driven business models, specifically Webgains and solute.
    • The sale allows ad pepper to focus on synergistic and scalable business models while pooling financial resources for future growth.
    • Dr. Jens Körner is the CEO of ad pepper media International N.V., and the company is listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Ad Pepper Media International is on 16.02.2026.

    The price of Ad Pepper Media International at the time of the news was 2,7000EUR and was down -1,10 % compared with the previous day.


    Ad Pepper Media International

    -0,73 %
    -3,55 %
    -7,48 %
    -18,07 %
    +38,78 %
    +56,32 %
    -43,33 %
    +112,50 %
    -68,00 %
    ISIN:NL0000238145WKN:940883





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
