    Bernstein belässt Airbus auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 245 Euro

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Bernstein Research stuft Airbus auf "Outperform" ein.
    • Kursziel für Airbus liegt bei 245 Euro.
    • Rüstungsausgaben in Europa werden voraussichtlich steigen.
    NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Airbus auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 245 Euro belassen. Die jüngsten Kursrückgänge europäischer und US-amerikanischer Rüstungsaktien im Zuge der Friedensbemühungen im Ukraine-Krieg seien nicht gerechtfertigt, schrieb Douglas S. Harned in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Egal, wie es in der Ukraine weitergehe, die Rüstungsausgaben Europas und die Waffenexporte der USA nach Europa dürften zulegen. Hinzu komme das geplante Raketenverteidigungssystem Golden Dome der USA sowie die neue Ausrichtung der US-Außenpolitik insgesamt. All das sei unter dem Strich positiv für Rüstungsunternehmen./mis/ajx

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.12.2025 / 23:40 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.12.2025 / 23:40 / UTC

    Airbus

    +0,13 %
    +0,82 %
    -4,44 %
    +0,80 %
    +26,15 %
    +73,12 %
    +125,22 %
    +212,50 %
    +978,00 %
    ISIN:NL0000235190WKN:938914

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,13 % und einem Kurs von 196,0 auf Tradegate (22. Dezember 2025, 12:53 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um +0,82 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -4,44 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 155,34 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 236,67EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 220,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 255,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +12,26 %/+30,12 % bedeutet.


