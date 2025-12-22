China's Capital Market Sparks New M&A Wave
China’s capital markets are undergoing a powerful shift, as a new wave of M&A reshapes industries, accelerates innovation, and redefines global ambitions.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- China's capital market is entering a new phase of reform and strategic transformation, with increased M&A activity driving industrial upgrading and innovation.
- In the first three quarters of 2025, there were 3,470 M&A transactions in the A-share market, a 7.93% increase year-on-year, and 134 major asset restructurings, an 83.56% rise.
- The development of the M&A market is strongly supported by national policies, including reforms by the China Securities Regulatory Commission to enhance market inclusiveness, efficiency, and strategic restructuring.
- M&A is increasingly used as a tool for resource allocation, industry consolidation, and technological advancement, especially in emerging sectors like semiconductors, AI, and high-end manufacturing.
- Cross-border M&A activity is growing, with over 100 Chinese companies engaging in overseas deals worth more than one trillion yuan since September 2024, targeting high-value assets and advanced technologies.
- The ongoing wave of M&A reflects China's strategic shift towards high-quality, innovation-driven growth, strengthening its position in the global value chain and fostering new productive forces.
