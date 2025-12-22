DAX, Hycroft Mining Holding (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Hycroft Mining Holding (A)
|+50,35 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
|+33,33 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Affluent Medical SAS
|+23,71 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Samara Asset Group
|-7,14 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|DeFi Technologies
|-7,25 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|CBRAIN
|-14,35 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Q-Gold Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|D-Wave Quantum
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|Pharmaindustrie
|Canopy Growth
|Pharmaindustrie
|DeFi Technologies
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|154
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|111
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|68
|Rohstoffe
|Borussia Dortmund
|40
|Freizeit
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|36
|Pharmaindustrie
|DroneShield
|32
|Sonstige Technologie
Hycroft Mining Holding (A)
Wochenperformance: +29,09 %
Platz 1
Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
Wochenperformance: -3,74 %
Platz 2
Affluent Medical SAS
Wochenperformance: +8,01 %
Platz 3
Samara Asset Group
Wochenperformance: -5,41 %
Platz 4
DeFi Technologies
Wochenperformance: -0,97 %
Platz 5
CBRAIN
Wochenperformance: -11,99 %
Platz 6
Q-Gold Resources
Wochenperformance: +10,90 %
Platz 7
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +3,22 %
Platz 8
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +29,20 %
Platz 9
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: -13,45 %
Platz 10
Canopy Growth
Wochenperformance: -23,28 %
Platz 11
DeFi Technologies
Wochenperformance: -0,97 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,08 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +9,05 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +27,95 %
Platz 15
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -0,91 %
Platz 16
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +15,81 %
Platz 17
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +29,20 %
Platz 18
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte