    Gerresheimer AG Revises Revenue Figures from Bill-and-Hold Deals

    Gerresheimer AG revises its 2024 figures after identifying IFRS non-compliance in bill-and-hold revenues, prompting restatements and a modest hit to key earnings metrics.

    • Gerresheimer AG corrected approximately EUR 28 million of revenues from bill-and-hold agreements recognized in 2024 due to non-compliance with IFRS requirements.
    • The correction will be reflected in the 2025 financial statements, with previous revenues from 2023 adjusted accordingly.
    • As a result, the 2024 revenue is expected to decrease by around 1% (EUR 18 million), and adjusted EBITDA by about 1% (EUR 5 million).
    • The company's adjusted EPS for 2024 will be reduced by approximately 2% (EUR 0.10).
    • Gerresheimer will cease including revenues from bill-and-hold agreements in future financial statements and will correct any such revenues already reported during 2025 in subsequent disclosures.
    • The company continues to cooperate fully with BaFin in the audit of the 2024 financial statements.

