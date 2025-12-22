Gerresheimer AG Revises Revenue Figures from Bill-and-Hold Deals

Gerresheimer AG corrected approximately EUR 28 million of revenues from bill-and-hold agreements recognized in 2024 due to non-compliance with IFRS requirements.

The correction will be reflected in the 2025 financial statements, with previous revenues from 2023 adjusted accordingly.

As a result, the 2024 revenue is expected to decrease by around 1% (EUR 18 million), and adjusted EBITDA by about 1% (EUR 5 million).

The company's adjusted EPS for 2024 will be reduced by approximately 2% (EUR 0.10).

Gerresheimer will cease including revenues from bill-and-hold agreements in future financial statements and will correct any such revenues already reported during 2025 in subsequent disclosures.

The company continues to cooperate fully with BaFin in the audit of the 2024 financial statements.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Gerresheimer is on 26.02.2026.

The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 27,41EUR and was up +1,67 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,68EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,99 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.740,71PKT (-0,04 %).





