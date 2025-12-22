Global Fashion Group GFG’s ANZ Business Boosts Finances with New Credit Lines

Global Fashion Group S.A. (GFG) announced new credit facilities for its ANZ business, THE ICONIC, totaling AUD 45 million (EUR 25 million) with National Australia Bank (NAB).

The financing includes a AUD 30 million revolving credit facility and AUD 15 million in bank guarantees and letters of credit, with an initial term until January 2028.

THE ICONIC's recent performance showed a 7% year-on-year growth in Net Merchandise Value (NMV), a Gross Margin of 49%, and an Adjusted EBITDA margin exceeding 6%.

The new credit facilities will support working capital, capital expenditures, and key commercial obligations, enhancing THE ICONIC's financial flexibility.

GFG reported strong Q3 results with increases in NMV, revenue, and active customers across its largest markets, ANZ and LATAM, and achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA over the past twelve months.

CFO Helen Hickman emphasized that the new financing strengthens GFG's structure and supports operations in ANZ, while CEO Jere Calmes highlighted the positive momentum and market opportunities for THE ICONIC.

The next important date, Bank of America SMID C-Suite Conference, at Global Fashion Group is on 15.01.2026.

The price of Global Fashion Group at the time of the news was 0,2530EUR and was down -2,88 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,2430EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,95 % since publication.





