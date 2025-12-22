Alzchem Group Extends Management Contracts, Ensuring Growth & Continuity

Alzchem Group AG has extended the contracts of CEO Andreas Niedermaier and CFO Andreas Lösler ahead of schedule, ensuring continuity and future growth.

Andreas Niedermaier's contract is extended until the end of 2028, while Andreas Lösler's contract is extended until the end of 2029.

Niedermaier has been with Alzchem since 1999 and has been instrumental in strategy, risk management, and R&D, while Lösler joined in 2022 and has focused on profitability and expansion financing.

The Supervisory Board emphasizes that the early contract extensions will strengthen the company's future viability and stability.

Alzchem aims to invest in vertical integration, new applications in specialty chemicals, and international market development, while enhancing sustainability and digitalization.

The company generated sales of EUR 554.2 million and EBITDA of EUR 105.3 million in 2024, employing around 1,700 people across multiple locations.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Alzchem Group is on 27.02.2026.

The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 143,30EUR and was up +3,99 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.799,80PKT (+0,31 %).





