Brockhaus Technologies AG Sells Stake in Bikeleasing Group

Brockhaus Technologies AG is selling its approximately 52% stake in Bikeleasing Group to Decathlon PULSE SAS

The enterprise valuation of Bikeleasing is €525 million, with an illustrative purchase price of around €240 million for Brockhaus Technologies' share

The final purchase price will be determined at closing, considering cash, debt, and net working capital, expected in H1 2026

The transaction is subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and shareholder approval from Brockhaus Technologies

During Brockhaus's ownership, Bikeleasing tripled its revenue and doubled its adjusted EBITDA, expanding its customer base significantly

Brockhaus Technologies supports its subsidiaries through strategic growth initiatives, including acquisitions, and aims to create long-term value

The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 13,725EUR and was up +31,97 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +11,48 % since publication.





