    Brockhaus Technologies AG Sells Stake in Bikeleasing Group

    Brockhaus Technologies is reshaping its portfolio, divesting its majority stake in Bikeleasing Group to Decathlon PULSE after a period of strong growth and value creation.

    • Brockhaus Technologies AG is selling its approximately 52% stake in Bikeleasing Group to Decathlon PULSE SAS
    • The enterprise valuation of Bikeleasing is €525 million, with an illustrative purchase price of around €240 million for Brockhaus Technologies' share
    • The final purchase price will be determined at closing, considering cash, debt, and net working capital, expected in H1 2026
    • The transaction is subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and shareholder approval from Brockhaus Technologies
    • During Brockhaus's ownership, Bikeleasing tripled its revenue and doubled its adjusted EBITDA, expanding its customer base significantly
    • Brockhaus Technologies supports its subsidiaries through strategic growth initiatives, including acquisitions, and aims to create long-term value

    The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 13,725EUR and was up +31,97 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +11,48 % since publication.


    Brockhaus Technologies

    +38,94 %
    +1,91 %
    -9,36 %
    +7,58 %
    -57,57 %
    -54,29 %
    -65,42 %
    -58,48 %
    ISIN:DE000A2GSU42WKN:A2GSU4





