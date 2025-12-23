Brockhaus Technologies AG Sells Stake in Bikeleasing Group
Brockhaus Technologies is reshaping its portfolio, divesting its majority stake in Bikeleasing Group to Decathlon PULSE after a period of strong growth and value creation.
- Brockhaus Technologies AG is selling its approximately 52% stake in Bikeleasing Group to Decathlon PULSE SAS
- The enterprise valuation of Bikeleasing is €525 million, with an illustrative purchase price of around €240 million for Brockhaus Technologies' share
- The final purchase price will be determined at closing, considering cash, debt, and net working capital, expected in H1 2026
- The transaction is subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and shareholder approval from Brockhaus Technologies
- During Brockhaus's ownership, Bikeleasing tripled its revenue and doubled its adjusted EBITDA, expanding its customer base significantly
- Brockhaus Technologies supports its subsidiaries through strategic growth initiatives, including acquisitions, and aims to create long-term value
The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 13,725EUR and was up +31,97 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +11,48 % since publication.
+38,94 %
+1,91 %
-9,36 %
+7,58 %
-57,57 %
-54,29 %
-65,42 %
-58,48 %
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
