    NORATIS AG Bond Under Scrutiny: Legal Action Threatens Creditors' Rights

    Noratis AG’s bond saga deepens: a promised equity boost, a controversial protective shield, and rising fears that bondholders could again pay the price for a risky restructuring.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • NORATIS AG extended the bond maturity until December 2028 with the condition of increased capital from the Merz family, but later applied for protective shield proceedings, risking disadvantage for bondholders.
    • The insolvency court approved the protective shield proceedings on December 16, 2025, appointing an administrator, despite strong counterarguments and a detailed protective letter from the SdK.
    • Legal experts warn that bondholders are likely to be significantly disadvantaged, with claims that the promised equity increase was not fulfilled and bondholders may lose a large portion of their investments.
    • Dr. Wolfgang Schirp criticizes the attempt by the Merz family to shift obligations to a new investor, IMMOWERK, alleging a conflict of interest as IMMOWERK's management is identical to NORATIS's.
    • There are parallels drawn to a previous criminal bond haircut involving the Otto family and Sympatex, suggesting potential criminal misconduct in the NORATIS case, with plans to pursue civil and criminal legal actions.
    • The lawyers advise bondholders to contact them for legal support and emphasize their intention to defend against potential disadvantages and misconduct related to the bond and company restructuring.






