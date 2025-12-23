BRANICKS Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2025 financial year
Branicks Group AG has sharply revised its 2025 outlook, cutting sales and acquisition targets as delayed transactions weigh on fourth-quarter business performance.
Foto: DIC Asset AG
- Branicks Group AG has adjusted its forecast for the 2025 financial year due to delays in transactions affecting business development in Q4 2025.
- The revised sales volume is projected to be around €453 million, significantly lower than the previous estimate of €600-800 million.
- The Commercial Portfolio segment is expected to contribute approximately €438 million, while the Institutional Business segment is projected at around €15 million.
- Acquisitions for the Institutional Business are now estimated at around €80 million, down from the previous forecast of €100-200 million.
- Gross rental income is adjusted to around €135-140 million, and income from property management is revised to approximately €40-45 million.
- FFO I after minority interests is expected to be around €41-45 million, slightly adjusted from the previous range of €40-55 million.
The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 1,7250EUR and was up +0,47 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,7040EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,22 % since publication.
+0,93 %
-3,31 %
-8,23 %
-17,37 %
-18,95 %
-77,14 %
-86,84 %
-79,67 %
-92,63 %
