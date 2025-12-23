    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBRANICKS Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu BRANICKS Group
    BRANICKS Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2025 financial year

    Branicks Group AG has sharply revised its 2025 outlook, cutting sales and acquisition targets as delayed transactions weigh on fourth-quarter business performance.

    Foto: DIC Asset AG
    • Branicks Group AG has adjusted its forecast for the 2025 financial year due to delays in transactions affecting business development in Q4 2025.
    • The revised sales volume is projected to be around €453 million, significantly lower than the previous estimate of €600-800 million.
    • The Commercial Portfolio segment is expected to contribute approximately €438 million, while the Institutional Business segment is projected at around €15 million.
    • Acquisitions for the Institutional Business are now estimated at around €80 million, down from the previous forecast of €100-200 million.
    • Gross rental income is adjusted to around €135-140 million, and income from property management is revised to approximately €40-45 million.
    • FFO I after minority interests is expected to be around €41-45 million, slightly adjusted from the previous range of €40-55 million.

    The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 1,7250EUR and was up +0,47 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,7040EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,22 % since publication.


    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
