BRANICKS Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2025 financial year

Branicks Group AG has adjusted its forecast for the 2025 financial year due to delays in transactions affecting business development in Q4 2025.

The revised sales volume is projected to be around €453 million, significantly lower than the previous estimate of €600-800 million.

The Commercial Portfolio segment is expected to contribute approximately €438 million, while the Institutional Business segment is projected at around €15 million.

Acquisitions for the Institutional Business are now estimated at around €80 million, down from the previous forecast of €100-200 million.

Gross rental income is adjusted to around €135-140 million, and income from property management is revised to approximately €40-45 million.

FFO I after minority interests is expected to be around €41-45 million, slightly adjusted from the previous range of €40-55 million.

The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 1,7250EUR and was up +0,47 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,7040EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,22 % since publication.





