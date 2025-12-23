BRANICKS Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the 2025 financial year

The forecast for Branicks Group AG's 2025 financial year has been adjusted due to delays in planned transactions, affecting purchase, sale volume, gross rental income, and property management income.

The sales volume target has been revised from €600-800 million to approximately €453 million, with €438 million in the Commercial Portfolio segment and €15 million in Institutional Business.

Acquisition plans for the Institutional Business segment have been reduced from €100-200 million to around €80 million.

The forecast for gross rental income has been increased slightly from €125-135 million to €135-140 million, while income from property management is expected to decrease from €45-55 million to €40-45 million.

The FFO I after minority interests is expected to be around €41-45 million, consistent with previous guidance of €40-55 million.

Despite the delays, Branicks remains operationally robust, with all financial obligations to be met in 2025, and expects to continue its transaction pipeline with further notarizations.

The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 1,7250EUR and was up +0,47 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,7040EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,22 % since publication.






