    BayWa AG Signs Deal to Sell Cefetra to New Investors

    BayWa AG is reshaping its portfolio, agreeing to sell Cefetra Group B.V. in a deal that brings fresh liquidity, cuts debt, and supports its broader restructuring strategy.

    Foto: BayWa AG
    • BayWa AG has signed agreements to sell its subsidiary Cefetra Group B.V. to a consortium of investors.
    • The total purchase price for Cefetra is approximately EUR 125 million, with EUR 80 million due at closing and EUR 45 million deferred.
    • BayWa AG will receive an additional EUR 62 million from the repayment of shareholder loans at the closing of the transaction.
    • The sale will reduce BayWa Group's bank liabilities by over EUR 600 million due to the deconsolidation of Cefetra.
    • The transaction is subject to consultation with Cefetra's works council, foreign direct investment clearance in Italy, and approval from BayWa AG’s supervisory board.
    • The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2026, enabling BayWa AG to realize cash inflows and debt relief as part of its restructuring plan.


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
