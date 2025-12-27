Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 52/25
Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer,
in wöchentlichen Abschnitten bieten wir Ihnen die 5 Top und Flop Aktien der Kalenderwoche 52/25, übersichtlich in einer Chartgalerie dargestellt, an. Es werden jeweils die Top und Flop Aktien folgender Indizes in einer Galerie gezeigt: DAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones, US Tech 100, E-Stoxx 50, SMI, ATX, Hang Seng.
Die Zusammenstellung steht Ihnen am Samstag, mit den Daten der vergangenen Woche zur Verfügung. Abonnieren Sie jetzt den Autor um stets auf dem Laufenden zu sein.
Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, kumulierten Wertpapier Darstellung!
Zalando
Performance KW 52/25: +8,16 %
DAX Top 1
Rheinmetall
Performance KW 52/25: +3,38 %
DAX Top 2
Deutsche Telekom
Performance KW 52/25: +3,09 %
DAX Top 3
Deutsche Bank
Performance KW 52/25: +3,04 %
DAX Top 4
Infineon Technologies
Performance KW 52/25: +3,04 %
DAX Top 5
BMW
Performance KW 52/25: -1,40 %
DAX Flop 1
Scout24
Performance KW 52/25: -1,78 %
DAX Flop 2
Mercedes-Benz Group
Performance KW 52/25: -1,82 %
DAX Flop 3
Volkswagen (VW) Vz
Performance KW 52/25: -2,16 %
DAX Flop 4
Porsche Holding SE
Performance KW 52/25: -2,31 %
DAX Flop 5
United Internet
Performance KW 52/25: +6,64 %
TecDAX Top 1
TeamViewer
Performance KW 52/25: +5,58 %
TecDAX Top 2
HENSOLDT
Performance KW 52/25: +5,49 %
TecDAX Top 3
1&1
Performance KW 52/25: +5,23 %
TecDAX Top 4
SUESS MicroTec
Performance KW 52/25: +3,81 %
TecDAX Top 5
Nordex
Performance KW 52/25: -1,91 %
TecDAX Flop 1
CANCOM SE
Performance KW 52/25: -2,91 %
TecDAX Flop 2
SILTRONIC AG
Performance KW 52/25: -4,58 %
TecDAX Flop 3
Ottobock
Performance KW 52/25: -6,76 %
TecDAX Flop 4
SMA Solar Technology
Performance KW 52/25: -7,86 %
TecDAX Flop 5
NVIDIA
Performance KW 52/25: +7,82 %
Dow Jones Top 1
Merck & Co
Performance KW 52/25: +5,71 %
Dow Jones Top 2
JPMorgan Chase
Performance KW 52/25: +4,57 %
Dow Jones Top 3
Nike (B)
Performance KW 52/25: +3,45 %
Dow Jones Top 4
Boeing
Performance KW 52/25: +3,07 %
Dow Jones Top 5
Honeywell International
Performance KW 52/25: -0,65 %
Dow Jones Flop 1
Cisco Systems
Performance KW 52/25: -0,84 %
Dow Jones Flop 2
The Home Depot
Performance KW 52/25: -1,19 %
Dow Jones Flop 3
McDonald's
Performance KW 52/25: -2,52 %
Dow Jones Flop 4
Walmart
Performance KW 52/25: -2,70 %
Dow Jones Flop 5
Micron Technology
Performance KW 52/25: +12,32 %
US Tech 100 Top 1
NVIDIA
Performance KW 52/25: +7,82 %
US Tech 100 Top 2
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Performance KW 52/25: +7,55 %
US Tech 100 Top 3
Lam Research
Performance KW 52/25: +6,84 %
US Tech 100 Top 4
PDD Holdings Incorporation (A) (A)
Performance KW 52/25: +5,81 %
US Tech 100 Top 5
Ferrovial
Performance KW 52/25: -3,21 %
US Tech 100 Flop 1
PepsiCo
Performance KW 52/25: -3,26 %
US Tech 100 Flop 2
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Performance KW 52/25: -3,38 %
US Tech 100 Flop 3
Arm Holdings
Performance KW 52/25: -3,95 %
US Tech 100 Flop 4
Starbucks
Performance KW 52/25: -4,54 %
US Tech 100 Flop 5
Rheinmetall
Performance KW 52/25: +3,38 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 1
Deutsche Telekom
Performance KW 52/25: +3,09 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 2
Deutsche Bank
Performance KW 52/25: +3,04 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 3
Infineon Technologies
Performance KW 52/25: +3,04 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 4
Inditex
Performance KW 52/25: +2,41 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 5
EssilorLuxottica
Performance KW 52/25: -2,81 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 1
Wolters Kluwer
Performance KW 52/25: -2,97 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 2
L'Oreal
Performance KW 52/25: -2,98 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 3
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Performance KW 52/25: -3,19 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 4
Hermes International
Performance KW 52/25: -3,25 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 5
UBS Group
Performance KW 52/25: +4,90 %
SMI Top 1
Swiss Life Holding
Performance KW 52/25: +2,44 %
SMI Top 2
Partners Group Holding
Performance KW 52/25: +2,13 %
SMI Top 3
Lonza Group
Performance KW 52/25: +1,91 %
SMI Top 4
Zurich Insurance Group
Performance KW 52/25: +1,32 %
SMI Top 5
CIE Financiere Richemont
Performance KW 52/25: -0,42 %
SMI Flop 1
Nestle
Performance KW 52/25: -1,15 %
SMI Flop 2
Kuehne + Nagel International
Performance KW 52/25: -2,14 %
SMI Flop 3
Amrize
Performance KW 52/25: -2,78 %
SMI Flop 4
Logitech International
Performance KW 52/25: -7,82 %
SMI Flop 5
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Performance KW 52/25: +7,10 %
ATX Top 1
Andritz
Performance KW 52/25: +5,28 %
ATX Top 2
DO & CO
Performance KW 52/25: +4,75 %
ATX Top 3
Erste Group Bank
Performance KW 52/25: +3,50 %
ATX Top 4
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Performance KW 52/25: +3,33 %
ATX Top 5
Oesterreichische Post
Performance KW 52/25: +0,16 %
ATX Flop 1
STRABAG
Performance KW 52/25: -1,37 %
ATX Flop 2
Raiffeisen Bank International
Performance KW 52/25: -1,84 %
ATX Flop 3
voestalpine
Performance KW 52/25: -2,14 %
ATX Flop 4
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment
Performance KW 52/25: -3,94 %
ATX Flop 5
PetroChina (H)
Performance KW 52/25: +9,00 %
Hang Seng Top 1
Sinopharm Group (H)
Performance KW 52/25: +8,33 %
Hang Seng Top 2
JD Health International
Performance KW 52/25: +7,21 %
Hang Seng Top 3
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
Performance KW 52/25: +6,86 %
Hang Seng Top 4
Pop Mart International Group
Performance KW 52/25: +6,86 %
Hang Seng Top 5
Hang Lung Properties
Performance KW 52/25: -4,79 %
Hang Seng Flop 1
China Shenhua Energy Company (H)
Performance KW 52/25: -7,83 %
Hang Seng Flop 2
JD Logistics
Performance KW 52/25: -10,42 %
Hang Seng Flop 3
Sun Hung Kai Properties
Performance KW 52/25: -11,12 %
Hang Seng Flop 4
Sands China
Performance KW 52/25: -12,42 %
Hang Seng Flop 5
