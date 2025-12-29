Silber, Cypherpunk Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Cypherpunk Technologies
|+34,00 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Anfield Energy
|+18,46 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (A) (A)
|+17,58 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|AST SpaceMobile Registered (A)
|-15,07 %
|Telekommunikation
|🟥
|Spire Global Registered (A)
|-15,07 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Sable Offshore
|-19,32 %
|Öl/Gas
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Impact Silver
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|🥉
|Silver Storm Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Vuzix Corporation
|Sonstige Technologie
|D-Wave Quantum
|Informationstechnologie
|Canopy Growth
|Pharmaindustrie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|193
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|46
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Monument Mining
|17
|Rohstoffe
|Rheinmetall
|16
|Maschinenbau
|Borussia Dortmund
|16
|Freizeit
|PayPal
|16
|Finanzdienstleistungen
Cypherpunk Technologies
Wochenperformance: +10,53 %
Platz 1
Anfield Energy
Wochenperformance: +18,46 %
Platz 2
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (A) (A)
Wochenperformance: +38,71 %
Platz 3
AST SpaceMobile Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -6,72 %
Platz 4
Spire Global Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -15,07 %
Platz 5
Sable Offshore
Wochenperformance: +6,87 %
Platz 6
Impact Silver
Wochenperformance: +29,20 %
Platz 7
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -5,10 %
Platz 8
Silver Storm Mining
Wochenperformance: +10,91 %
Platz 9
Vuzix Corporation
Wochenperformance: +10,76 %
Platz 10
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: -5,95 %
Platz 11
Canopy Growth
Wochenperformance: -20,31 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: +15,07 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +9,36 %
Platz 14
Monument Mining
Wochenperformance: +15,11 %
Platz 15
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -1,96 %
Platz 16
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -1,83 %
Platz 17
PayPal
Wochenperformance: -1,21 %
Platz 18
