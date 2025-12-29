Energiekontor AG: Strong Year-End Results & 2025 Earnings Outlook

Energiekontor AG confirmed its earnings forecast for 2025, expecting between 30 to 40 million euros.

The company achieved financial close on 14 wind and solar projects with a total capacity of over 350 megawatts in 2025.

Energiekontor plans to expand its park portfolio to around 650 megawatts, with several projects currently under construction or in development.

The company sold an older wind park and concluded contracts for two new wind parks with a total capacity of over 90 megawatts, set to operate by the end of 2027.

Energiekontor's project portfolio is at a historic high, with 21 projects totaling around 640 megawatts under construction or preparation.

The company has a strong operational performance and aims to realize wind and solar parks at market prices, independent of state subsidies.

