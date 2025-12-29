    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEnergiekontor AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Energiekontor
    Energiekontor AG: Strong Year-End Results & 2025 Earnings Outlook

    Energiekontor is accelerating its growth path, locking in new wind and solar projects while reaffirming its earnings outlook and expanding its power portfolio.

    Foto: Energiekontor AG
    • Energiekontor AG confirmed its earnings forecast for 2025, expecting between 30 to 40 million euros.
    • The company achieved financial close on 14 wind and solar projects with a total capacity of over 350 megawatts in 2025.
    • Energiekontor plans to expand its park portfolio to around 650 megawatts, with several projects currently under construction or in development.
    • The company sold an older wind park and concluded contracts for two new wind parks with a total capacity of over 90 megawatts, set to operate by the end of 2027.
    • Energiekontor's project portfolio is at a historic high, with 21 projects totaling around 640 megawatts under construction or preparation.
    • The company has a strong operational performance and aims to realize wind and solar parks at market prices, independent of state subsidies.

    The price of Energiekontor at the time of the news was 34,75EUR and was up +2,36 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,65EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,29 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.854,59PKT (+0,45 %).


    Energiekontor

    ISIN:DE0005313506WKN:531350





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
