Silber, Dynavax Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto:
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Dynavax Technologies
|+38,34 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (A) (A)
|+17,97 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Weebit Nano
|+15,00 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|Rigetti Computing
|-13,08 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
|-44,48 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Itochu Shoji
|-78,39 %
|Einzelhandel
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|TempraMed Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|🥉
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|D-Wave Quantum
|Informationstechnologie
|DeFi Technologies
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|253
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DAX
|134
|-
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|74
|Rohstoffe
|Rheinmetall
|34
|Maschinenbau
|Tesla
|18
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Atos
|15
|Informationstechnologie
Dynavax Technologies
