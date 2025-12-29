Mobilezone Holding Completes German Sale, Sees Bright Swiss Market Growth

mobilezone has completed the sale of its German business ("mobilezone Deutschland") to freenet, achieving an attractive 162% return over 10 years

The sale allows mobilezone to focus exclusively on the Swiss home market, where it sees positive growth and expects to meet its EBIT targets for 2025

Proceeds from the sale will be used for inorganic growth in Switzerland, short-term debt reduction, and potentially a share buyback program, improving the company's margin profile and cash position

In 2024, mobilezone generated CHF 276 million in revenue and CHF 37.6 million EBITDA in Switzerland, with strategic focus on recurring B2B revenues, MVNO businesses, and refurbished devices

mobilezone confirms its target of an EBIT margin of 12.5-13.0% in Switzerland and plans to achieve around CHF 70 million EBITDA by 2028, maintaining a dividend of CHF 0.90 per share

Organizational and leadership changes are planned, including the formation of an Executive Management Team and the departure of Michael Haubrich from the Board of Directors at the 2026 AGM

The next important date, quarterly report, at mobilezone holding is on 06.03.2026.

