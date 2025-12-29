    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsmobilezone holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu mobilezone holding
    Mobilezone Holding Completes German Sale, Sees Bright Swiss Market Growth

    mobilezone sharpens its focus on Switzerland, exiting Germany with a strong return and setting the stage for profitable growth, higher margins and strategic reinvestment.

    Foto: Dena Skulskaya - Unsplash
    • mobilezone has completed the sale of its German business ("mobilezone Deutschland") to freenet, achieving an attractive 162% return over 10 years
    • The sale allows mobilezone to focus exclusively on the Swiss home market, where it sees positive growth and expects to meet its EBIT targets for 2025
    • Proceeds from the sale will be used for inorganic growth in Switzerland, short-term debt reduction, and potentially a share buyback program, improving the company's margin profile and cash position
    • In 2024, mobilezone generated CHF 276 million in revenue and CHF 37.6 million EBITDA in Switzerland, with strategic focus on recurring B2B revenues, MVNO businesses, and refurbished devices
    • mobilezone confirms its target of an EBIT margin of 12.5-13.0% in Switzerland and plans to achieve around CHF 70 million EBITDA by 2028, maintaining a dividend of CHF 0.90 per share
    • Organizational and leadership changes are planned, including the formation of an Executive Management Team and the departure of Michael Haubrich from the Board of Directors at the 2026 AGM

