    Mutares Sells Conexus to ATS - Advance Technologies System

    Mutares moves to divest Conexus, marking a new chapter for the Italian power infrastructure specialist as it prepares to join ATS – Advance Technologies System.

    • Mutares signs an agreement to sell its portfolio company Conexus to ATS - Advance Technologies System S.r.l.
    • Conexus generated EUR 104 million in revenue and EUR 8 million EBITDA in 2024
    • The sale is expected to close in Q1 2026, subject to customary conditions and approval under the Italian Golden Power regime
    • Conexus, acquired in 2022, specializes in designing, constructing, and maintaining power transmission and distribution infrastructure in Italy
    • Since acquisition, Conexus has expanded into data center and private connection markets, achieving significant growth and positive operating results
    • Mutares highlights the successful operational turnaround of Conexus and its strong customer relationships across various segments, with the new owner expected to accelerate growth

    The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Financial Report, at mutares is on 28.04.2026.

    The price of mutares at the time of the news was 29,80EUR and was up +1,19 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 29,83EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,08 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.987,33PKT (+1,24 %).


    mutares

    ISIN:DE000A2NB650WKN:A2NB65





