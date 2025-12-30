Silber, Electra Battery Materials & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Electra Battery Materials
|+8,46 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Baidu Registered (A) (A)
|+6,02 %
|Internet
|🥉
|Americas Gold and Silver Corporation
|+5,63 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Pop Mart International Group
|-5,50 %
|Konsum
|🟥
|Vulcan Energy Resources
|-5,61 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (H)
|-10,18 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Impact Silver
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Chariot Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Silver Storm Mining
|Rohstoffe
|SoftBank Group
|Internet
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|225
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|95
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gold
|30
|Rohstoffe
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|27
|Rohstoffe
|Bitcoin
|25
|-
|Rheinmetall
|23
|Maschinenbau
