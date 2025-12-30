Silber, Samara Asset Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: adobe.stock.com
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Samara Asset Group
|+21,57 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|L-KONZEPT Holding
|+20,30 %
|Immobilien
|🥉
|Northern Data
|+10,92 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding
|-4,62 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Darwin
|-6,97 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Gatekeeper Systems
|-16,67 %
|Sonstige Technologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|The FUTR Corporation
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Impact Silver
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Silver Tiger Metals
|Rohstoffe
|Electro Optic Systems
|Elektrogeräte
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|190
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DAX
|162
|-
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|72
|Rohstoffe
|Gold
|36
|Rohstoffe
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|32
|Rohstoffe
|Bitcoin
|21
|-
Samara Asset Group
Wochenperformance: +11,11 %
Wochenperformance: +11,11 %
Platz 1
L-KONZEPT Holding
Wochenperformance: +5,80 %
Wochenperformance: +5,80 %
Platz 2
Northern Data
Wochenperformance: +4,10 %
Wochenperformance: +4,10 %
Platz 3
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding
Wochenperformance: -8,70 %
Wochenperformance: -8,70 %
Platz 4
Darwin
Wochenperformance: +2,80 %
Wochenperformance: +2,80 %
Platz 5
Gatekeeper Systems
Wochenperformance: -13,43 %
Wochenperformance: -13,43 %
Platz 6
The FUTR Corporation
Wochenperformance: +10,00 %
Wochenperformance: +10,00 %
Platz 7
Impact Silver
Wochenperformance: +13,91 %
Wochenperformance: +13,91 %
Platz 8
Silver Tiger Metals
Wochenperformance: +6,42 %
Wochenperformance: +6,42 %
Platz 9
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: +0,19 %
Wochenperformance: +0,19 %
Platz 10
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -0,42 %
Wochenperformance: -0,42 %
Platz 11
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -0,85 %
Wochenperformance: -0,85 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: +8,41 %
Wochenperformance: +8,41 %
Platz 13
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,23 %
Wochenperformance: +0,23 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +4,23 %
Wochenperformance: +4,23 %
Platz 15
Gold
Wochenperformance: -2,24 %
Wochenperformance: -2,24 %
Platz 16
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: +14,75 %
Wochenperformance: +14,75 %
Platz 17
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -1,54 %
Wochenperformance: -1,54 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte