Evotec Names Dr. Sarah Fakih as New EVP of Global Communications & IR

Evotec appoints Dr. Sarah Fakih as EVP, Head of Global Communications and Investor Relations to enhance strategic messaging and stakeholder engagement

The new role integrates Global Communications and Investor Relations teams, reporting directly to CEO Dr. Christian Wojczewski

Dr. Fakih brings over 15 years of experience in life sciences, including senior roles at QIAGEN, MorphoSys, and CureVac, with a PhD in Chemistry

The appointment follows the departure of Volker Braun, who led Investor Relations and ESG for five years

Evotec is a global life science company focused on drug discovery and development, working with top pharma, biotech, and academic partners

Evotec operates from Europe and the U.S., with over 4,800 experts, proprietary platforms, and a portfolio of more than 100 R&D assets in key therapeutic areas

The next important date at Evotec is on 08.04.2026.

