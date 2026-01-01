Evotec Names Dr. Sarah Fakih as New EVP of Global Communications & IR
Evotec strengthens its global voice, uniting communications and investor relations under seasoned life sciences expert Dr. Sarah Fakih as the company advances its R&D ambitions.
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
- Evotec appoints Dr. Sarah Fakih as EVP, Head of Global Communications and Investor Relations to enhance strategic messaging and stakeholder engagement
- The new role integrates Global Communications and Investor Relations teams, reporting directly to CEO Dr. Christian Wojczewski
- Dr. Fakih brings over 15 years of experience in life sciences, including senior roles at QIAGEN, MorphoSys, and CureVac, with a PhD in Chemistry
- The appointment follows the departure of Volker Braun, who led Investor Relations and ESG for five years
- Evotec is a global life science company focused on drug discovery and development, working with top pharma, biotech, and academic partners
- Evotec operates from Europe and the U.S., with over 4,800 experts, proprietary platforms, and a portfolio of more than 100 R&D assets in key therapeutic areas
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Evotec is on 08.04.2026.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.176,41PKT (+1,11 %).
