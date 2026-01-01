    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEvotec AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Evotec
    21 Aufrufe 21 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Evotec Names Dr. Sarah Fakih as New EVP of Global Communications & IR

    Evotec strengthens its global voice, uniting communications and investor relations under seasoned life sciences expert Dr. Sarah Fakih as the company advances its R&D ambitions.

    Evotec Names Dr. Sarah Fakih as New EVP of Global Communications & IR
    Foto: pressfoto - freepik
    • Evotec appoints Dr. Sarah Fakih as EVP, Head of Global Communications and Investor Relations to enhance strategic messaging and stakeholder engagement
    • The new role integrates Global Communications and Investor Relations teams, reporting directly to CEO Dr. Christian Wojczewski
    • Dr. Fakih brings over 15 years of experience in life sciences, including senior roles at QIAGEN, MorphoSys, and CureVac, with a PhD in Chemistry
    • The appointment follows the departure of Volker Braun, who led Investor Relations and ESG for five years
    • Evotec is a global life science company focused on drug discovery and development, working with top pharma, biotech, and academic partners
    • Evotec operates from Europe and the U.S., with over 4,800 experts, proprietary platforms, and a portfolio of more than 100 R&D assets in key therapeutic areas

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Evotec is on 08.04.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.176,41PKT (+1,11 %).


    Evotec

    +0,22 %
    +3,82 %
    -6,76 %
    -9,55 %
    -36,56 %
    -64,85 %
    -81,77 %
    +31,39 %
    -63,10 %
    ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Evotec Names Dr. Sarah Fakih as New EVP of Global Communications & IR Evotec strengthens its global voice, uniting communications and investor relations under seasoned life sciences expert Dr. Sarah Fakih as the company advances its R&D ambitions.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     