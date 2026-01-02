Silber, Context Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Context Therapeutics
|+24,04 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (A) (A)
|+15,02 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Hydreight Technologies
|+9,92 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Intellistake Technologies
|-10,26 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Cybin
|-11,95 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Outlook Therapeutics
|-69,85 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Prince Silver Registered
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Iconic Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|DeFi Technologies
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Silver Storm Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|165
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|50
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|20
|Pharmaindustrie
|Borussia Dortmund
|10
|Freizeit
|Evotec
|8
|Biotechnologie
|PayPal
|6
|Finanzdienstleistungen
Context Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +30,30 %
Platz 1
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (A) (A)
Wochenperformance: +19,60 %
Platz 2
Hydreight Technologies
Wochenperformance: +11,63 %
Platz 3
Intellistake Technologies
Wochenperformance: -18,03 %
Platz 4
Cybin
Wochenperformance: -1,36 %
Platz 5
Outlook Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -69,08 %
Platz 6
Prince Silver Registered
Wochenperformance: +20,98 %
Platz 7
Iconic Minerals
Wochenperformance: +60,70 %
Platz 8
DeFi Technologies
Wochenperformance: -13,86 %
Platz 9
Silver Storm Mining
Wochenperformance: +1,86 %
Platz 10
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: -1,75 %
Platz 11
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -41,84 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: +3,41 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -1,75 %
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +1,77 %
Platz 15
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,77 %
Platz 16
Evotec
Wochenperformance: +3,70 %
Platz 17
PayPal
Wochenperformance: -0,85 %
Platz 18
