Silber, SELLAS Life Sciences Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SELLAS Life Sciences Group
|+35,10 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Axsome Therapeutics
|+19,72 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Ondas Holdings
|+19,06 %
|Netzwerktechnik
|🟥
|Frequency Electronics
|-13,60 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Silver Viper Minerals
|-13,76 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Intellistake Technologies
|-35,47 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DeFi Technologies
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|BayWa
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|🥉
|AIXTRON
|Halbleiter
|The FUTR Corporation
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|187
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DAX
|176
|-
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|66
|Rohstoffe
|Lang & Schwarz
|29
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|19
|Pharmaindustrie
|Vonovia
|17
|Immobilien
SELLAS Life Sciences Group
Wochenperformance: +35,60 %
Wochenperformance: +35,60 %
Platz 1
Axsome Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +20,34 %
Wochenperformance: +20,34 %
Platz 2
Ondas Holdings
Wochenperformance: +16,16 %
Wochenperformance: +16,16 %
Platz 3
Frequency Electronics
Wochenperformance: -4,09 %
Wochenperformance: -4,09 %
Platz 4
Silver Viper Minerals
Wochenperformance: +8,47 %
Wochenperformance: +8,47 %
Platz 5
Intellistake Technologies
Wochenperformance: -18,03 %
Wochenperformance: -18,03 %
Platz 6
DeFi Technologies
Wochenperformance: -13,86 %
Wochenperformance: -13,86 %
Platz 7
BayWa
Wochenperformance: +12,52 %
Wochenperformance: +12,52 %
Platz 8
AIXTRON
Wochenperformance: +1,50 %
Wochenperformance: +1,50 %
Platz 9
The FUTR Corporation
Wochenperformance: +23,90 %
Wochenperformance: +23,90 %
Platz 10
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: -1,75 %
Wochenperformance: -1,75 %
Platz 11
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -41,84 %
Wochenperformance: -41,84 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: +3,41 %
Wochenperformance: +3,41 %
Platz 13
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,67 %
Wochenperformance: +0,67 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -1,75 %
Wochenperformance: -1,75 %
Platz 15
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: +0,45 %
Wochenperformance: +0,45 %
Platz 16
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +1,77 %
Wochenperformance: +1,77 %
Platz 17
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: +2,74 %
Wochenperformance: +2,74 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte