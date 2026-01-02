    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsINTERSHOP Communications AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu INTERSHOP Communications
    INTERSHOP Communications Raises 2025 Forecast as Cloud Orders Surpass Expectations

    Intershop surprises with stronger year-end momentum: cloud order forecasts rise for 2025, even as net new ARR expectations are trimmed amid longer-term customer contracts.

    INTERSHOP Communications Raises 2025 Forecast as Cloud Orders Surpass Expectations
    Foto: INTERSHOP Communications AG
    • Intershop raises its forecast for incoming cloud orders in 2025 due to stronger-than-expected end-of-year business development.
    • The company reduces its forecast for net new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to below EUR 1 million, down from EUR 1-2 million previously.
    • The increase in cloud orders is approximately 8% compared to the previous year, reversing a prior expectation of a slight decline.
    • The lower net new ARR is explained by longer contract terms, which result in lower initial annual contract fees in the first year.
    • Revenue and operating income (EBIT) are expected to be in line with mid-year forecasts.
    • The company's fiscal year 2025 figures will be published on February 18, 2026.

    The next important date, Press release regarding the annual financial report, at INTERSHOP Communications is on 18.02.2026.

    The price of INTERSHOP Communications at the time of the news was 1,2250EUR and was up +12,90 % compared with the previous day.
    2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,2100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,22 % since publication.


    INTERSHOP Communications

    +0,92 %
    -0,93 %
    +2,91 %
    -10,17 %
    -37,65 %
    -58,59 %
    -66,46 %
    -70,56 %
    -99,09 %
    ISIN:DE000A254211WKN:A25421





