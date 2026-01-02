    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    ANALYSE-FLASH

    Jefferies belässt Airbus auf 'Buy' - Ziel 230 Euro

    • Jefferies bleibt bei "Buy" für Airbus, Kursziel 230 Euro.
    • Beluga-Flüge und Produktionszahlen deuten auf Wachstum hin.
    • Auslieferungsziel für 2023 wird als konservativ eingeschätzt.
    NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Airbus auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 230 Euro belassen. Die Anzahl der Flüge des Spezial-Transportflugzeugs Beluga im Dezember und ihre geschätzten Zahlen für die Produktion von Verkehrsflugzeugen ohne Motoren ließen ein deutliches Wachstum der Auslieferungen im Jahr 2026 insgesamt erwarten, schrieb Chloe Lemarie in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Expertin geht gleichwohl davon aus, dass das Auslieferungsziel von Airbus für das laufende Jahr konservativ ausfallen wird./la/he

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.01.2026 / 09:23 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.01.2026 / 09:23 / ET

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +2,51 % und einem Kurs von 202,5 auf Tradegate (02. Januar 2026, 17:09 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um +0,85 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +2,34 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 161,31 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 2,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,0100 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 238,33EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 220,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 255,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +8,06 %/+25,25 % bedeutet.


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 230 Euro

    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
