Kryptowährungen Top-Performer im Krypto-Markt KW 02/26
Foto: CHROMORANGE_Michael Bihlmayer - picture alliance
Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer,
in wöchentlichen Abschnitten stellen wir Ihnen die Top20 Kryptowährungen mit ihrer Performance vor. Erhalten Sie spannende Einblicke in die Kursentwicklung und Trends der wichtigsten digitalen Währungen.
PEPE / USD
Wochenperformance: +66,67 %
Platz 1
KLAY / USD
Wochenperformance: nan %
Platz 2
RNDR / USD
Wochenperformance: +49,96 %
Platz 3
XEC / USD
Wochenperformance: +41,84 %
Platz 4
FLOKI / USD
Wochenperformance: +35,25 %
Platz 5
FET / USD
Wochenperformance: +32,11 %
Platz 6
STX / USD
Wochenperformance: +30,11 %
Platz 7
GLM / USD
Wochenperformance: +19,32 %
Platz 8
DOGE / USD
Wochenperformance: +18,77 %
Platz 9
FXS / USD
Wochenperformance: nan %
Platz 10
AGI / USD
Wochenperformance: +24,51 %
Platz 11
CHZ / USD
Wochenperformance: +23,02 %
Platz 12
SHIB / USD
Wochenperformance: +17,58 %
Platz 13
TONCOIN / USD
Wochenperformance: nan %
Platz 14
FTM / USD
Wochenperformance: +16,11 %
Platz 15
GALA / USD
Wochenperformance: +15,85 %
Platz 16
MIOTA / USD
Wochenperformance: +15,75 %
Platz 17
WOO / USD
Wochenperformance: +14,66 %
Platz 18
POLYX / USD
Wochenperformance: +14,36 %
Platz 19
IMX / USD
Wochenperformance: +13,07 %
Platz 20
