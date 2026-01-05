Silber, SELLAS Life Sciences Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SELLAS Life Sciences Group
|+15,68 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Context Therapeutics
|+12,78 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Halliburton
|+11,15 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (H)
|-5,21 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🟥
|Nio Registered (A)
|-5,28 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|Electro Optic Systems
|-7,24 %
|Elektrogeräte
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Metavista3D
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Battery X Metals
|Rohstoffe
|BYD
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Xiaomi
|Hardware
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|113
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|54
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Lang & Schwarz
|21
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|20
|Pharmaindustrie
|DroneShield
|19
|Sonstige Technologie
|Borussia Dortmund
|12
|Freizeit
SELLAS Life Sciences Group
Wochenperformance: +72,00 %
Platz 1
Context Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +46,46 %
Platz 2
Halliburton
Wochenperformance: +18,97 %
Platz 3
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (H)
Wochenperformance: +1,30 %
Platz 4
Nio Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -3,51 %
Platz 5
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: -1,65 %
Platz 6
Metavista3D
Wochenperformance: +67,91 %
Platz 7
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -34,33 %
Platz 8
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: +32,51 %
Platz 9
BYD
Wochenperformance: +0,95 %
Platz 10
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +1,72 %
Platz 11
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -20,00 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: -4,57 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -5,00 %
Platz 14
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: +5,88 %
Platz 15
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +4,52 %
Platz 16
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +7,92 %
Platz 17
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,77 %
Platz 18
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte