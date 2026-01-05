    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    Hong Kong to Host 2026 INTERPOL General Assembly

    In 2026, Hong Kong steps onto the global policing stage, hosting INTERPOL’s 94th General Assembly and strengthening its role as a vital bridge in international security.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Hong Kong will host the 94th INTERPOL General Assembly in 2026, marking the first time the event is held in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the third time in China.
    • The General Assembly serves as the governing body for INTERPOL, where police chiefs and ministers from 196 member states discuss global security issues and collaboration.
    • The selection of Hong Kong as the host city reflects China's trust in the HKSAR and the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF), emphasizing Hong Kong's role as an international "super connector" in global policing.
    • The HKPF actively participates in INTERPOL, contributing expertise on major crime trends, cybercrime, and financial crime, and regularly sends officers to INTERPOL headquarters and other international locations.
    • The HKPF is restructuring its strategy to enhance ties with overseas law enforcement, particularly in ASEAN and Belt and Road Initiative countries, focusing on intercepting cross-border fraudulent funds.
    • Preparations for the General Assembly are underway, with the HKPF ensuring smooth hosting and aiming to provide delegates with a memorable experience in Hong Kong.






