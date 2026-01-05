    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    H.I.G. Capital Sells Interpath to Bridgepoint

    H.I.G. Capital is set to exit Interpath, a fast‑growing global advisory firm, as Bridgepoint steps in to back its next phase of international expansion.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • H.I.G. Capital has signed an agreement to sell its portfolio company Interpath to Bridgepoint Group, pending regulatory approvals.
    • Interpath is a global financial advisory firm with over 1,000 employees, specializing in restructuring, M&A transactions, and value creation.
    • H.I.G. Capital acquired Interpath from KPMG five years ago and has since expanded its geographic footprint and diversified its services.
    • The proposed sale represents a successful exit for H.I.G.'s European Middle Market fund, showcasing their ability to create value through complex carve-outs.
    • Bridgepoint Group views Interpath as a high-quality advisory platform with growth potential and aims to enhance its talent base and international presence.
    • H.I.G. Capital manages $72 billion in capital and has invested in over 400 companies globally since its founding in 1993.






