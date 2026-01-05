DAX, Apex Critical Metals Registered & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Apex Critical Metals Registered
|+30,86 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Altimmune
|+24,77 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Context Therapeutics
|+20,30 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Canadian Natural Resources
|-7,47 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|AXT
|-7,69 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Lumentum Holdings
|-10,17 %
|Elektrogeräte
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Saga Metals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Metavista3D
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Iconic Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|Atos
|Informationstechnologie
|American Tungsten & Antimony
|Rohstoffe
|Tesoro Gold
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|154
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|107
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|62
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|36
|Pharmaindustrie
|Xiaomi
|25
|Hardware
|Gold
|17
|Rohstoffe
Apex Critical Metals Registered
Wochenperformance: -5,70 %
Platz 1
Altimmune
Wochenperformance: -7,81 %
Platz 2
Context Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +46,46 %
Platz 3
Canadian Natural Resources
Wochenperformance: +1,51 %
Platz 4
AXT
Wochenperformance: +8,30 %
Platz 5
Lumentum Holdings
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 6
Saga Metals
Wochenperformance: +16,90 %
Platz 7
Metavista3D
Wochenperformance: +67,91 %
Platz 8
Iconic Minerals
Wochenperformance: -1,90 %
Platz 9
Atos
Wochenperformance: +11,09 %
Platz 10
American Tungsten & Antimony
Wochenperformance: +7,45 %
Platz 11
Tesoro Gold
Wochenperformance: -4,35 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,02 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: -4,57 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -5,00 %
Platz 15
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +4,52 %
Platz 16
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +1,72 %
Platz 17
Gold
Wochenperformance: -2,10 %
Platz 18
