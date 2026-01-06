FintechWerx Becomes Approved Bookinglayer Payment Processor

Vancouver, BC – January 5, 2026 - Fintechwerx International Software Services Inc. (CSE: WERX) (“FintechWerx” or the “Company”) is pleased to confirm that its has been added as a payment service with Bookinglayer - https://bookinglayer.com - (“Bookinglayer”), an arms-length party.

Bookinglayer is an all-in-one reservation system built for complex booking scenarios involving accommodation and activities. They help retreats, resorts, and schools automate their booking process from start to finish. Bookinglayer’s solution is highly customizable, allowing hospitality and experienced based business to fully adapt their booking flow to their guest's decision-making process. The Bookinglayer Guest Portal supports guest data post-booking, ensuring the booking process is simple and quick. The Guest Portal can also be used to sign waivers, schedule sessions, and collect outstanding balances, all of which are fully automated. Whether you have 5 cabanas or are a large multinational chain, Bookinglayer revolutionizes booking management, making it easier to collect and change bookings, sell and schedule activities, assign instructors, handle payments, and communicate with guests. 1

The FintechWerx payment gateway, “PaymentWerx”, consolidates multiple payment methods and gateway connections into a single platform and is designed to support transaction routing, reporting, and compliance-oriented processing for merchants and service providers.

The integration of PaymentWerx is intended to offer Bookinglayer clients additional payment processing options aligned with their unique operational parameters, says FintechWerx Co-Founder and CEO George Hofsink.

“We continue to see certain verticals and businesses continually bouncing around payment processors due to their unique characteristics and needs,” says Hofsink. “With travel having such a high rate of customer chargebacks, the combination of Bookinglayer’s ease of management with the versatility of PaymentWerx is a partnership to counteract this phenomenon.”

The FintechWerx platform being built for the needs of non-traditional verticals prompted the agreement, according to Tim Has the Founder of Bookinglayer.

“Our clients require reliable payment processing that can be integrated into their existing booking environments, and PaymentWerx is an additional processing option that fits within our platform architecture and can offer new opportunities to our clients.”