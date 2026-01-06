Holcim Acquires Alkern to Expand in High-Value Building Solutions
Holcim accelerates its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy with the acquisition of Alkern, expanding its European precast concrete footprint and boosting Building Solutions.
- Holcim has acquired Alkern, a leading French manufacturer of precast concrete elements, with estimated net sales of around EUR 250 million in 2025.
- Alkern provides a range of building solutions for infrastructure, industry, and buildings, complementing Holcim's existing portfolio.
- The acquisition is expected to generate run-rate EBITDA synergies of EUR 11 million by year three and is EPS accretive in year one.
- This acquisition supports Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 target, aiming for Building Solutions to account for 50% of group net sales by 2030.
- Alkern, founded in 1972, has 1,000 employees and over 50 production sites in France and Belgium.
- Holcim, headquartered in Switzerland, reported net sales of CHF 16.2 billion in 2024 and operates in 44 markets globally.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Holcim is on 27.02.2026.
+0,15 %
+0,07 %
+5,02 %
+20,55 %
+76,73 %
+227,24 %
+242,44 %
+279,39 %
+433,02 %
