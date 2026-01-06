Aperam: Key Market & Financial Trends for Q4 2025

Aperam confirms a challenging Q4 2025 outlook with lower seasonal demand in Brazil and price pressure from non-stainless imports in Europe.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2025 is expected to be below Q3 results, with a consensus estimate of EUR68 million.

Free cash flow generation and deleveraging are ongoing, with a projected reduction of over EUR200 million in net debt from Q1 to Q4 2025.

Market conditions in Europe remain difficult, with no signs of recovery in the order book and decreasing demand in Brazil due to seasonality.

Trade defense measures proposed by the European Commission are still pending, with expected positive effects starting in H2 2026.

Aperam's Leadership Journey Phase 5 is on track to exceed target gains of EUR75 million in 2025.

