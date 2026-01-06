    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAperam AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Aperam
    53 Aufrufe 53 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Aperam: Key Market & Financial Trends for Q4 2025

    Aperam faces a tough close to 2025, as weaker demand, import pressure and delayed trade measures weigh on earnings, even while cash flow and debt reduction stay on track.

    Aperam: Key Market & Financial Trends for Q4 2025
    Foto: 461907726
    • Aperam confirms a challenging Q4 2025 outlook with lower seasonal demand in Brazil and price pressure from non-stainless imports in Europe.
    • Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2025 is expected to be below Q3 results, with a consensus estimate of EUR68 million.
    • Free cash flow generation and deleveraging are ongoing, with a projected reduction of over EUR200 million in net debt from Q1 to Q4 2025.
    • Market conditions in Europe remain difficult, with no signs of recovery in the order book and decreasing demand in Brazil due to seasonality.
    • Trade defense measures proposed by the European Commission are still pending, with expected positive effects starting in H2 2026.
    • Aperam's Leadership Journey Phase 5 is on track to exceed target gains of EUR75 million in 2025.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Aperam is on 06.02.2026.

    The price of Aperam at the time of the news was 35,91EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 36,07EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,45 % since publication.


    Aperam

    -3,55 %
    +8,79 %
    +14,17 %
    +20,58 %
    +45,45 %
    +17,66 %
    +6,89 %
    +17,30 %
    +20,49 %
    ISIN:LU0569974404WKN:A1H5UL





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Aperam: Key Market & Financial Trends for Q4 2025 Aperam faces a tough close to 2025, as weaker demand, import pressure and delayed trade measures weigh on earnings, even while cash flow and debt reduction stay on track.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     