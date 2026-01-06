DAX, Aeva Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: 763307657
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Aeva Technologies
|+36,61 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥈
|WAVE Life Sciences
|+29,69 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|SolarMax Technology
|+17,71 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🟥
|BayWa
|-11,29 %
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|🟥
|Modine Manufacturing
|-14,24 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Turk Telekomunikasyon
|-23,37 %
|Telekommunikation
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Iconic Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|adidas
|Freizeit
|BayWa
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|302
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|102
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Silber
|85
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|60
|Pharmaindustrie
|DroneShield
|39
|Sonstige Technologie
|Tesla
|39
|Fahrzeugindustrie
Aeva Technologies
Wochenperformance: +27,93 %
Wochenperformance: +27,93 %
Platz 1
WAVE Life Sciences
Wochenperformance: -4,55 %
Wochenperformance: -4,55 %
Platz 2
SolarMax Technology
Wochenperformance: +53,73 %
Wochenperformance: +53,73 %
Platz 3
BayWa
Wochenperformance: +27,12 %
Wochenperformance: +27,12 %
Platz 4
Modine Manufacturing
Wochenperformance: +3,48 %
Wochenperformance: +3,48 %
Platz 5
Turk Telekomunikasyon
Wochenperformance: +5,43 %
Wochenperformance: +5,43 %
Platz 6
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +25,70 %
Wochenperformance: +25,70 %
Platz 7
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: +10,34 %
Wochenperformance: +10,34 %
Platz 8
Iconic Minerals
Wochenperformance: -10,49 %
Wochenperformance: -10,49 %
Platz 9
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -22,98 %
Wochenperformance: -22,98 %
Platz 10
adidas
Wochenperformance: +1,37 %
Wochenperformance: +1,37 %
Platz 11
BayWa
Wochenperformance: +27,12 %
Wochenperformance: +27,12 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,31 %
Wochenperformance: +2,31 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +3,55 %
Wochenperformance: +3,55 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: +4,59 %
Wochenperformance: +4,59 %
Platz 15
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +3,94 %
Wochenperformance: +3,94 %
Platz 16
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +25,70 %
Wochenperformance: +25,70 %
Platz 17
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -1,47 %
Wochenperformance: -1,47 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte