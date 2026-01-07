Silber, Lynas Rare Earths & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto:
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lynas Rare Earths
|+11,68 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Penguin Solutions Incorporation
|+7,57 %
|Halbleiter
|🥉
|Kirkstone Metals Registered
|+6,54 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Endeavour Silver
|-3,76 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|SELLAS Life Sciences Group
|-5,01 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Harmonic Drive Systems
|-7,87 %
|Maschinenbau
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Arafura Rare earths
|Rohstoffe
|Endeavour Silver
|Rohstoffe
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Metavista3D
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|136
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|98
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|DroneShield
|67
|Sonstige Technologie
|Tesla
|56
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|56
|Pharmaindustrie
|Evotec
|30
|Biotechnologie
