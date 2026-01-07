    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLION E-Mobility AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu LION E-Mobility
    73 Aufrufe 73 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    LION E-Mobility Achieves 2025 Forecast with Strong EBITDA & Strategy

    LION E-Mobility AG closes 2025 on a high note: revenue targets met, profitability restored, new sectors tapped, and next‑gen battery and storage solutions ready to scale in 2026.

    LION E-Mobility Achieves 2025 Forecast with Strong EBITDA & Strategy
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • LION E-Mobility AG achieved its 2025 revenue forecast of over EUR 28 million, driven mainly by sales to North American bus manufacturers and Karsan.
    • The company closed 2025 with a significantly positive EBITDA, indicating a successful turnaround and improved profitability.
    • In Q4 2025, LION acquired new customers, including from the defense sector, and received repeat orders from existing clients like LEC, highlighting product competitiveness and customer loyalty.
    • The successful delivery and deployment of the new NMC+ battery pack, with 53 kWh energy density, marked a key operational milestone, confirming market readiness.
    • LION sold its first large-scale BESS project (5 MW / 20 MWh) in Q4 2025, signaling expansion into energy storage solutions and strong market demand.
    • The company enters 2026 with a strong project pipeline, improved profitability, and growth potential from BESS and defense sectors, supported by revenue shifts into Q1 2026.

    The price of LION E-Mobility at the time of the news was 1,0350EUR and was up +4,28 % compared with the previous day.
    2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,0550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,93 % since publication.


    LION E-Mobility

    +17,38 %
    +3,39 %
    -5,02 %
    -12,17 %
    -2,92 %
    ISIN:CH0560888270WKN:A2QH97





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    LION E-Mobility Achieves 2025 Forecast with Strong EBITDA & Strategy LION E-Mobility AG closes 2025 on a high note: revenue targets met, profitability restored, new sectors tapped, and next‑gen battery and storage solutions ready to scale in 2026.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     