LION E-Mobility Achieves 2025 Forecast with Strong EBITDA & Strategy

LION E-Mobility AG achieved its 2025 revenue forecast of over EUR 28 million, driven mainly by sales to North American bus manufacturers and Karsan.

The company closed 2025 with a significantly positive EBITDA, indicating a successful turnaround and improved profitability.

In Q4 2025, LION acquired new customers, including from the defense sector, and received repeat orders from existing clients like LEC, highlighting product competitiveness and customer loyalty.

The successful delivery and deployment of the new NMC+ battery pack, with 53 kWh energy density, marked a key operational milestone, confirming market readiness.

LION sold its first large-scale BESS project (5 MW / 20 MWh) in Q4 2025, signaling expansion into energy storage solutions and strong market demand.

The company enters 2026 with a strong project pipeline, improved profitability, and growth potential from BESS and defense sectors, supported by revenue shifts into Q1 2026.

The price of LION E-Mobility at the time of the news was 1,0350EUR and was up +4,28 % compared with the previous day.

2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,0550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,93 % since publication.





