Knorr-Bremse Boosts Global Rail Growth with Duagon Acquisition
Knorr-Bremse is accelerating its rail technology ambitions with the acquisition of Swiss electronics and software specialist Duagon.
Foto: Andreas Gebert - picture alliance / dpa
- Knorr-Bremse has completed its acquisition of Duagon, a Swiss electronics and software supplier for the rail industry.
- The acquisition will strengthen Knorr-Bremse’s expertise in signaling technology, embedded electronics, and digital solutions for trains and infrastructure.
- Duagon has achieved an average annual growth rate of around 15% from 2022 to 2025, indicating strong market potential.
- The combined expertise of approximately 1,000 electronics and software specialists will enable advanced development in control, communication, and safety-critical systems.
- The acquisition is expected to generate an operating EBIT margin of about 16% in 2026, with potential for further growth and cost savings.
- The combined revenue of Knorr-Bremse’s and Duagon’s rail electronics and signaling businesses will be around €250 million, with significant long-term growth prospects.
The next important date, Preliminary financial results 2025, at Knorr-Bremse is on 19.02.2026.
The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 99,15EUR and was down -0,58 % compared with the previous day.
2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 98,85EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,30 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.801,18PKT (+0,22 %).
