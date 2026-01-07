Knorr-Bremse Boosts Global Rail Growth with Duagon Acquisition

Knorr-Bremse has completed its acquisition of Duagon, a Swiss electronics and software supplier for the rail industry.

The acquisition will strengthen Knorr-Bremse’s expertise in signaling technology, embedded electronics, and digital solutions for trains and infrastructure.

Duagon has achieved an average annual growth rate of around 15% from 2022 to 2025, indicating strong market potential.

The combined expertise of approximately 1,000 electronics and software specialists will enable advanced development in control, communication, and safety-critical systems.

The acquisition is expected to generate an operating EBIT margin of about 16% in 2026, with potential for further growth and cost savings.

The combined revenue of Knorr-Bremse’s and Duagon’s rail electronics and signaling businesses will be around €250 million, with significant long-term growth prospects.

The next important date, Preliminary financial results 2025, at Knorr-Bremse is on 19.02.2026.

