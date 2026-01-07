    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKnorr-Bremse AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Knorr-Bremse
    Knorr-Bremse Boosts Global Rail Growth with Duagon Acquisition

    Knorr-Bremse is accelerating its rail technology ambitions with the acquisition of Swiss electronics and software specialist Duagon.

    Foto: Andreas Gebert - picture alliance / dpa
    • Knorr-Bremse has completed its acquisition of Duagon, a Swiss electronics and software supplier for the rail industry.
    • The acquisition will strengthen Knorr-Bremse’s expertise in signaling technology, embedded electronics, and digital solutions for trains and infrastructure.
    • Duagon has achieved an average annual growth rate of around 15% from 2022 to 2025, indicating strong market potential.
    • The combined expertise of approximately 1,000 electronics and software specialists will enable advanced development in control, communication, and safety-critical systems.
    • The acquisition is expected to generate an operating EBIT margin of about 16% in 2026, with potential for further growth and cost savings.
    • The combined revenue of Knorr-Bremse’s and Duagon’s rail electronics and signaling businesses will be around €250 million, with significant long-term growth prospects.

    The next important date, Preliminary financial results 2025, at Knorr-Bremse is on 19.02.2026.

    The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 99,15EUR and was down -0,58 % compared with the previous day.
    2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 98,85EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,30 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.801,18PKT (+0,22 %).


    Knorr-Bremse

    -0,85 %
    +4,19 %
    +9,47 %
    +20,47 %
    +40,37 %
    +70,00 %
    -11,93 %
    +17,40 %
    ISIN:DE000KBX1006WKN:KBX100





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
