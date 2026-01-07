    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCicor Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Cicor Technologies
    TT Electronics Shareholders Reject Cicor's Offer

    Cicor’s planned takeover of TT Electronics has collapsed after shareholders blocked the deal, forcing the group to absorb costs and trim its 2025 earnings outlook.

    • Shareholders of TT Electronics declined Cicor's takeover offer at today’s Court and General Meetings, failing to reach the required 75% majority
    • The scheme of arrangement proposed by Cicor, supported by TT’s board, will not proceed due to the lack of shareholder approval
    • Cicor CEO Alexander Hagemann expressed regret over the failed offer but reaffirmed the strategic and financial fit between the companies
    • The termination of the acquisition will result in approximately CHF 5 million in transaction costs being recognized as operating expenses and CHF 2 million as financial expenses in 2025
    • As a result, Cicor has revised its 2025 full-year EBITDA guidance from CHF 58-62 million to CHF 53-57 million, with a still-expected adjusted EBITDA of CHF 63-67 million after one-off effects
    • Cicor is a global provider of electronic solutions, with around 4,600 employees across 14 countries, serving healthcare, industrial, and aerospace & defense industries

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Cicor Technologies is on 11.03.2026.


    Cicor Technologies

    ISIN:CH0008702190WKN:913744





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
