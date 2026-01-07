DAX, Ekinops & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Ekinops
|+14,28 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥈
|AXT
|+13,44 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥉
|FintechWerx International Software Services
|+13,28 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Western Digital
|-10,15 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Hecla Mining
|-10,16 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Sys-dat
|-10,88 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Energy Transition Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|First Majestic Silver Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|Endeavour Silver
|Rohstoffe
|Metavista3D
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|342
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|151
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|79
|Rohstoffe
|DroneShield
|70
|Sonstige Technologie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|45
|Pharmaindustrie
|Xiaomi
|41
|Hardware
Ekinops
Wochenperformance: +1,12 %
Platz 1
AXT
Wochenperformance: +24,42 %
Platz 2
FintechWerx International Software Services
Wochenperformance: +61,25 %
Platz 3
Western Digital
Wochenperformance: +25,54 %
Platz 4
Hecla Mining
Wochenperformance: +10,68 %
Platz 5
Sys-dat
Wochenperformance: +10,77 %
Platz 6
Energy Transition Minerals
Wochenperformance: +32,76 %
Platz 7
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: +48,33 %
Platz 8
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +21,38 %
Platz 9
First Majestic Silver Corporation
Wochenperformance: +7,06 %
Platz 10
Endeavour Silver
Wochenperformance: +6,50 %
Platz 11
Metavista3D
Wochenperformance: +78,89 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,67 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +3,81 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +7,00 %
Platz 15
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +19,05 %
Platz 16
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +6,76 %
Platz 17
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -4,36 %
Platz 18
